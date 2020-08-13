Heather Rae Young Weighs In On Chrishell Stause's "Devastating" Divorce

Heather Rae Young is spilling Selling Sunset secrets.
The real estate agent, who recently got engaged to Tarek El Moussa, is sharing her take on co-star Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley. As fans of the Netflix series may recall, Chrishell learned about her breakup just minutes before her co-workers read about it online.
"I was devasted, I was shocked," Heather recently told BuzzFeed. "We all thought it was a joke, we thought it was like...this isn't real. We were just with her the night before at this event, everything was fine, she was happy, she was talking about Justin, she was auctioning off things for Justin."
The aftermath of Chrishell's split from the This Is Us actor was captured by Selling Sunset cameras during the show's third season, which premiered on Aug. 7. In one episode, Chrishell said she was blindsided by Justin's divorce filing, claiming he texted her the news.
As Heather explained to BuzzFeed, she was also shocked by the couple's sudden split. "From what I knew of their relationship and them and things I talked to her about, all I could see was love," Heather shared. "So, it was very devastating, it was very shocking and it broke my heart for her."
Heather, who said she "cried multiple times" for Chrishell, also shared that she and co-star Maya Vander were "really affected" by their friend's breakup. "It was really sad seeing Chrishell like that...she didn't deserve what happened," Heather said. "She had to find out the same time the whole world did...it's awful. It was devastating for everybody."
Justin, 43, filed for divorce from Chrishell, 39, in Nov. 2019 after two years of marriage. "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," Chrishell told co-star Mary Fitzgerald on Selling Sunset. "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers and I f--king want answers."
As fans continue to speculate about the reason behind the duo's breakup, a source told E! News that rumors of Justin's infidelity are "100 percent false." Addressing the lead up to their split, the insider explained, "Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would actually end their marriage. They always brushed their problems under the rug."
Since his split from Chrishell, Justin has been spotted spending time with actress Sofia Pernas. "Chrishell is heartbroken that he has moved on so quickly," one insider told E! News. "It doesn't do her any good to dwell on the possibilities of Justin cheating, and is trying to move on."