Why Katy Perry Is Defending Her Supportive Tweet About Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry is continuing to stick by Ellen DeGeneres.

The 35-year-old singer spoke to the Los Angeles Times and defended her decision to tweet her support for the 62-year-old talk show host amid allegations of The Ellen DeGeneres Show having a "toxic work environment."

"I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience," the 13-time Grammy nominee said. "I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me."

Perry, who published the posts on Aug. 4., was one of several celebrities—including Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and Diane Keaton—to stand by DeGeneres amid the accusations.

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experiences besides my own, but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," the "Roar" artist wrote at the time. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug friend @TheEllenShow."