See the Cast of Blue Crush, Then & Now

It's a cruel summer—except for the anniversary of Blue Crush's release.

19 years ago, Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake teamed up to take on the famed Pipeline competition in the surf drama. The trio played best friends trying to make ends meet in Hawaii while Anne Marie (Bosworth) pursued her dream of becoming a pro surfer after a near-death accident in the water.

Since its release in 2002, earning $55 million at the box office to become one of the summer's sleeper hits, Blue Crush has remained a cult classic, thanks to its depiction of female friendships and a young woman trying to make her mark in a male-dominated sport. And there was even buzz in 2017 that a Blue Crush TV show was coming to NBC. Totally tubular.

The film served as one of Bosworth and Rodriguez's first major roles and had a lasting impact on both stars.

"For me," Bosworth said during the main trio's virtual catch-up last summer, "Blue Crush is the one that everyone, and especially young girls, come up to me and say, 'You inspired me to do this! You guys are all my heroes!' It's so incredible."