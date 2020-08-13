Ciara Drops "Rooted" Music Video Shot 2 Days Before She Gave Birth to Baby Win: Watch

Ciara has a message for all "Black queens and kings."
At midnight on Thursday, Aug. 13, the singer and new mom of three dropped her latest work, "Rooted," along with a music video for the new track. The empowering song and visual serve as an uplifting anthem amid the Black Lives Matter movement and a message from Ciara to the Black community.
As a message at the end of the music video reads, "To all my young Rosa's and young Luther's, keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."
The 34-year-old performer demonstrated her own power as she shot the video just two days before giving birth to her and husband Russell Wilson's newborn son, Win.
"ATL bred I'm #Rooted," she wrote on Instagram. "Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style! Out now!"
Ever the impressive performer, Ciara dances in the video with her prominent bare baby bump on full display, at points crouching down seamlessly on a platform above water.
Ciara welcomed the couple's 8-pound baby boy on July 23, turning their family of four into five. The pair are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as 6-year-old son, Future, Ciara's only child with her ex, rapper Future.
While little Win had not yet made his arrival when it was time to shoot the video, Sienna and Future made an appearance in the visual alongside their famous mom.
Proud husband and dad Russell Wilson praised his wife for her strength and impact. "Love you @Ciara," he tweeted. "What you mean to not only me and the kids but people from all over the world. The fact that you shot this amazing video only a few days before delivering Baby Win shows why you are the best in the world. Stay #Rooted."