Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Tropical Getaway for Her 23rd Birthday

From wearing a fabulous dress to sharing a special moment with Stormi Webster, see how Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 13, 2020 1:44 AM
Kylie Jenner rang in her birthday with a bang!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turned 23 years old on Monday, Aug. 10, enjoyed a tropical getaway with her nearest and dearest. According to a source, Kylie jet-setted to Turks and Caicos for her birthday trip. 

She was accompanied by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Plus, the beauty mogul's BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), joined in on the fun.

While Kylie hasn't shared too many details or behind-the-scenes clips of her tropical getaway, she did show off her wildly colorful birthday outfit and her amazing ocean views.

"thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress," she posted on Instagram with several images of her body-hugging dress that was adorned with bright and bold jewels.

"Best way to bring in 23," she captioned her Instagram Stories, alongside a short video of the beach waves hitting the sand during sunset.

photos
Kylie Jenner's 23rd Birthday Tributes

Because we know your interest is piqued, see how Kylie celebrated her special day in our gallery below!

Instagram
Birthday Girl

The beauty mogul stuns in a dazzling Balmain dress, which is adorned with colorful jewels and prints.

Instagram
Mini Me

The reality TV star's birthday celebrations wouldn't be complete without her baby girl by her side.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

When in Turks and Caicos, being outdoors is a must!

Instagram
Shining Bright

Sparks are flying! The model poses for the camera and shares this artistic blurry shot.

Instagram
OOO

Kylie is OOO until further notice! The reality TV personality knows how to plan trips with breathtaking scenery.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Stassie shows off her curve-hugging tie-dye dress while on vacation with her BFF.

Instagram
Serving Lewks

Because one angle isn't enough. "thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress," the star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
All About the Views

"Best way to bring in 23," Kylie writes. We couldn't agree more.

