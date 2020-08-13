Anna FarisMeghan & HarrisWellnessPhotosVideos

Vanessa Morgan Shares Baby's Ultrasound Photo Amid Michael Kopech Divorce

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has returned to social media with a pregnancy update two weeks after news broke that her husband had filed for divorce.

By McKenna Aiello Aug 13, 2020 1:41 AMTags
BabiesDivorcesPregnanciesCouplesCelebrities
Related: Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Vanessa Morgan is putting one foot in front of the other—and so is her baby boy!

The Riverdale star has returned to social media with a pregnancy update a little more than two weeks after news broke that her husband, MLB star Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce

"He's a lil kicker," Vanessa tweeted alongside an ultrasound photo, adding, "#bigfoot."

The 28-year-old has remained uncharacteristically quiet on social media since fans learned of the split, and she's yet to comment publicly on Michael's divorce filing. E! News confirmed at the time that the athlete is the father of Vanessa's baby boy. 

Vanessa announced her pregnancy on July 24 with photos from the moment she found out the sex of her baby. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," the actress shared in part. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose."

photos
Vanessa Morgan's Romantic Wedding to Michael Kopech

Vanessa's post continued, "The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing."

Trending Stories

1

Justin Hartley's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Divorce

2

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Calls Mark Consuelos Thirst Trap Pics Disgusting

3
Update!

Viola Davis Clarifies Ownership Of Former Plantation She Was Born On

A month before her pregnancy announcement, Michael quietly filed for divorce from Vanessa in his native Texas. Just five months prior, the pair exchanged vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Florida. 

Amy Graves/GettyImages

Vanessa told E! News at the time, "We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Trending Stories

1

Justin Hartley's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Divorce

2

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Calls Mark Consuelos Thirst Trap Pics Disgusting

3
Update!

Viola Davis Clarifies Ownership Of Former Plantation She Was Born On

4
Exclusive

Howie Mandel Gives an Update on Simon Cowell Following His Accident

5

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cast on Moving Beyond the MCU

Latest News

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Tropical Getaway for Her 23rd Birthday

Vanessa Morgan Shares Ultrasound Pic Amid Michael Kopech Divorce

Score up to 70% off at the Madewell Secret Stock Sale

YouTube Star Jake Paul Breaks His Silence on FBI Raid

Candiace Dillard Apologizes to the LGBTQ+ Community for Past Posts

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cast on Moving Beyond the MCU

Why Rec Room Is Destined to Become Your New Wardrobe Fave