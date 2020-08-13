YouTube Star Jake Paul Breaks His Silence on FBI Raid and Slams ''Absurd'' Rumors

Jake Paul is playing defense.

Exactly one week after the FBI executed a federal search warrant at the controversial YouTube star's Calabasas, Calif. home on Aug. 5, he addressed the incident for the first time. In a since-deleted YouTube video captured by fans, Paul shut down the ongoing speculation and thanked his followers for their support.

"Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened," the 23-year-old said.

"It's an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s--t that people are making up is absolutely absurd."

As E! News previously reported, the FBI raided Paul's residence as part of an investigation into "allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020."

In June, he was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly for attending a protest that was declared unlawful. According to authorities, Paul illegally entered and remained inside the Arizona mall when it was closed. Following the raid, the Scottsdale City Attorney's Office dismissed the charges against Paul so that the federal criminal investigation could continue.