RHOP's Candiace Dillard Apologizes to the LGBTQ+ Community for Past ''Insensitive'' Posts

Candiace Dillard has apologized for past posts on social media.
Today, Aug. 12, the Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Twitter to issue an apology for offensive tweets "that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago." The 33-year-old Bravo star started off her apology by addressing her "loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers."
Her statement read, "I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife."
As she continued, she thanked her fans, namely those in the LGBTQIA+ community, for their "unwavering support."
"I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans," the Bravo personality said. "At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgement, I am sorry."
Although Dillard said she's "always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community," she recognized that her words "were insensitive." Furthermore, Dillard acknowledged that her words "undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationship with those who identify as LGBTQIA+."
Continuing on this topic, Dillard noted that she's "learned and matured over the past decade" and is "still evolving."
Nonetheless, Dillard clarified that the language she used "wasn't acceptable back then" and "it isn't acceptable now."
"I acknowledge that my words were hurtful," the reality TV star relayed. "And for that I am deeply sorry."
Despite this controversy, Dillard declared she was "committed to the fight for equality for all."
She penned, "While I've personally experienced the pain of disenfranchisement as a Black woman, I will never know firsthand the hurt many LGBTQIA+ people experience from pervasive discrimination, family rejection, barriers to employment, homelessness, homophobia, transphobia and more."
Before concluding her statement, Dillard called this "a humbling experience" and said she was willing to learn and listen to "become a more effective and empathetic ally."
Dillard concluded, "It's imperative that we love more, have empathy, and search for understanding. I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person."
Dillard also shared this message on Instagram, where she found support from Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, who commented a heart emoji.
