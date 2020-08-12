Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause "Never" Cheated On Each Other: Sources

As Davina Potratz said in Selling Sunset, "There are two sides to every story."

In the third season of the Netflix reality series, viewers learned that Chrishell Stause was blindsided by husband Justin Hartley's decision to file for divorce. But in the absence of an account from Justin, fans were left to speculate over what inspired the sudden split, with some theorizing he might have cheated on his wife of two years.

However, a source tells E! News that rumors of the This Is Us star's infidelity are "100 percent false."

So why did Justin actually file for divorce? Well, a source close to Chrishell claims that remains a mystery.

"Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would actually end their marriage," the insider explains, adding, "They always brushed their problems under the rug."

But the source notes Chrishell doesn't have closure. The insider says, "She speculates a lot about what truly happened between them."