See Todd Chrisley React to Sons Chase & Grayson's Popcorn Mess on Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley knows…popcorn?
In this exclusive clip from one of tonight's back-to-back episodes of Chrisley Knows Best, brothers Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley work together to invent a brand-new flavor of popcorn.
Grayson kicks off the cooking session by noting, "Chase, for this to work, we need to come up with a flavor no one has ever thought off."
With supplies spread all over mom Julie Chrisley's kitchen, Chase says he "can guarantee no one thought of soy sauce."
As a skeptical Grayson watches on, his older brother fills a pot with plenty of soy sauce.
"OK, calm down," Grayson urges his brother. "That's gonna be too salty."
Despite Grayson's doubts, Chase continues on with his concoction and decides the next ingredient should be peppers. Grayson shoots down this idea, suggesting bacon bits be added instead.
In a moment of culinary genius, Chase suggests they add both the peppers and the bacon bits to their recipe.
After adding a splash more soy sauce, Chase says to Grayson, "Alright, try it!"
While Chase describes the concoction as "snot," a stunned Grayson remarks that it's "actually good."
At this moment, dad Todd Chrisley and Nanny Faye enter and are shocked at the state of the kitchen.
The Chrisley patriarch quips, "It does my heart good to see my two boys destroying their mother's kitchen."
Before they can get in trouble, Grayson explains they're inventing a new popcorn flavor for a contest for his baseball team.
"The most original flavor wins," Grayson explains to Todd and Nanny Faye. "It's going pretty well."
Todd is left speechless after Grayson throws a piece of popcorn into the air and fails to catch it in his mouth. Hilariously, Nanny Faye declares she was good at catching popcorn in her mouth when she was younger.
However, after a montage of LOL-worthy failed attempts, Nanny gives up on the activity.
She states, "Forget it!"
Watch the hilarious scene play out in the exclusive clip above.
Watch two new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best tonight, starting at 9 p.m., on USA Network.
(E! and the USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)