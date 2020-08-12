Colton Underwood Reveals His Relationship Status Amid Lucy Hale Romance Rumors

Colton Underwood is setting the record straight about his relationship status.
Ever since The Bachelor alum became single, Bachelor Nation fans have been even more tuned into his love life. Back in May, he and Cassie Randolph decided to go their separate ways after two years together.
But by July, Colton appeared to have moved on as he sparked romance rumors with Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. While the duo didn't publicly address the speculation surrounding their relationship, the reality TV personality is ready to speak out about it now... well, kind of.
"I would consider myself single right now. I'm happily single," he shared during the Chat4Good panel on Tuesday, Aug. 11, per Us Weekly. "My next relationship I'm already in and that's with myself. I've decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I'm actually weirdly loving."
"It sounds so crazy [and] so weird," he added.
While the 28-year-old is focusing on himself these days, he explained that he still wants to find that special someone. However, he admitted that he wants to be with a partner who understands his lifestyle.
"I don't want to say my exes weren't this, but I just want somebody who complements and fits into my life seamlessly," Colton expressed. "I think that's something that I'm going to be looking for, and I don't want to feel like it has to be forced or set up or feel like we have to compromise too much."
"I think, while compromising is very important in a relationship, it's something that you can only take so much of," he said.
Seeing that Colton wants to be with someone who gets it, his rumored romance with Lucy wasn't so far off. In mid-July, E! News confirmed the duo had been spending time together and going on "casual dates."
"It's nothing serious but they are both interested in each other," a source exclusively told E! News at the time. "Colton has spent time at Lucy's house these past couple of weeks and they have gone on a few casual dates. It's all very new but they have known each other for a while through mutual friends."
"Lucy has always been a fan and interested in Colton and the feelings there are mutual between the two," the source added.
Even though those romance rumors were quite surprising, Bachelor Nation fans were completely taken aback when Colton and Cassie announced they were breaking up.
"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," The Bachelor lead wrote on Instagram in late May. "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
Cassie shared the news on her page, too.
"I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us," she expressed. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there."
But like RuPaul says, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen?!"