Kylie Jenner Demanding "Let Me F--king Live" While Taking Shots Is Such a Mood

Let Kylie Jenner "f--king live."
In this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, Kris Jenner is seen losing her patience as her boyfriend Corey Gamble and youngest daughter Kylie down shots ahead of a night out in Palm Springs.
As Kylie is seen dancing around the house with sister Khloe Kardashian, the famed momager asks, "Should some of us go?"
Ignoring this request, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul suggests a round of shots instead.
The Good American businesswoman responds, "I'm not really a shot girl."
Kris, determined to head out, asks once more if anyone wants to leave. Unfortunately, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch receives no response to her question.
"Tonight's a different kind of night," Kylie notes while sauntering into the kitchen. "Shots?"
While Kylie convinces Khloe to take a small shot before heading out, Kris becomes more and more frustrated. It doesn't help that Khloe is struggling to decide whether she can handle drinking tequila.
She explains, "Once I start drinking tequila, I have to stay to tequila."
Kylie shoots down this defense, saying one shot will leave Khloe in the "clear." Amid Khloe's declaration that vodka shots are "disgusting," Kris fully loses her cool.
The KUWTK matriarch shouts, "Let's go or not go!"
Not even Kris' boyfriend intends to be rushed, telling Kylie before taking a shot, "This is how we live!"
Continuing this point, Corey says that they "don't rush," rather they simply "float through life like unicorns."
We have a feeling Kris disagrees with this mindset. Once again, Kris demands, "Kylie and Corey, let's go!"
Even though Scott Disick reminds the youngest Jenner that there are drinks where they're going, she has no intention of rushing her pre-game.
"I'm taking a shot," Kylie snaps. "Let me f--king live!"
Later on, Khloe tells the KUWTK camera that "this sister night" is sparking "fights left and right."
As Kris won't stop pressing for Kylie and Corey to hurry up, the drinking buddies make a toast to the mother of six.
Kylie starts off, "To Kris!"
Corey responds, "To patience and no stress."
This toast has Kris more than ready to leave Kylie and Corey behind.
Watch the scene play out in the clip above.