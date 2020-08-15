Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Off-Screen Friendship Proves They're Partners for Life

Related : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Stabler and Benson forever!

It's been 9 years since Christopher Meloni left Law & Order: SVU, but thankfully his friendship with Mariska Hargitay has never ended.

The two still frequently hang out, from grabbing dinner to going on vacays, and we're always happy when the stars share pics for those of us who still miss seeing their partner-in-crime bond on the long-running procedural.

Thankfully, though, fans of the series can rejoice and relive the actors' best moments together on-screen, as the stalwart series is available to stream now on Peacock!

That's right, you can rewatch Hargitay, Meloni and their co-stars Ice-T, BD Wong, Peter Hermann (who is also Hargitay's husband!), Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and more as they work together to stop New York's most heinous offenses any time on NBCU's streaming service.

In celebration, let's take a look back at Meloni and Hargitay's real-life friendship with their cutest BFF pics.

So take a look below, and be sure to sign up for Peacock so you can binge the series all over again.