Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Off-Screen Friendship Proves They're Partners for Life

The long-time partners on Law & Order: SVU have each other's backs just as much off-screen as they did while starring on the show together.

By Kelsey Klemme Aug 15, 2020 1:00 PM
Law And Order: Special Victims UnitMariska HargitayChristopher MeloniNostalgiaPeacock
Stabler and Benson forever!

It's been 9 years since Christopher Meloni left Law & Order: SVU, but thankfully his friendship with Mariska Hargitay has never ended.

The two still frequently hang out, from grabbing dinner to going on vacays, and we're always happy when the stars share pics for those of us who still miss seeing their partner-in-crime bond on the long-running procedural.

Thankfully, though, fans of the series can rejoice and relive the actors' best moments together on-screen, as the stalwart series is available to stream now on Peacock!

That's right, you can rewatch Hargitay, Meloni and their co-stars Ice-T, BD Wong, Peter Hermann (who is also Hargitay's husband!), Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and more as they work together to stop New York's most heinous offenses any time on NBCU's streaming service.

In celebration, let's take a look back at Meloni and Hargitay's real-life friendship with their cutest BFF pics.

So take a look below, and be sure to sign up for Peacock so you can binge the series all over again.

photos
How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Mariska Hargitay / Instagram
Dinner Party

"Sunday night dinner," Mariska Hargitay shared alongside a selfie of her and Chris Meloni, who she starred with on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before the actor left the series in 2011.

Instagram
Vacation Buddies

Hargitay posed this snap with her bestie while on vacation in December 2018 and we're obsessed. "Vacay...A great night with this one. #Reunited #OldFriends #PTL," she captioned it.

Instagram
Partners for Life

In May 2018, Meloni and Hargitay hung out together in New York City and of course they documented it...thank goodness.

Instagram
Selfie Fail

"Crazy ppl on the streets of nyc," Meloni captioned this selfie fail and seriously, how can you not just love these two together?

Instagram
Blurry Buds

Blurry or not, this snap of the two former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars spending time together during the holidays in 2017 is too cute.

Instagram
Happy and They Know It

After Thanksgiving in 2017, the two pals ran into one another and clearly they still have fun no matter what the occasion.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Ugh, how do we get Detective Stabler to give us a smooch?

Instagram
Goofballs Forever

"Even the effortless moments..." Meloni captioned the previous photo only to follow it up with this funny picture and the caption, "...need to be rehearsed." 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

Hargitay shared this sweet snap in honor of her former TV partner's birthday in April 2017 and said "PFL" at the end of the note and we're dying a little inside because Stabler and Benson are partners for life!

Instagram
Be Mine

"And then that happened...Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Hargitay wrote alongside this kissing picture from Valentine's Day in 2017 and we are again getting teary-eyed at these two loving each other so much.

Instagram
Stabler & Benson for President

In 2016, the former TV partners and real-life friends celebrated Christmas together (well, a few days early) and we are in desperate need of an on-screen reunion now.

Instagram
Friendly Run-ins

"Lean on me #PFL #FacialHairDontCare #Hargoatee #HanginWithAFriend #ItsAllInTheEyesKid," Hargitay wrote on this precious picture and we will never get tired of these quick reunions.

Instagram
Spotted: SVU Pals

In 2015, in the dark of night, New York City's greatest detectives, err, we mean friends, reunited once again and posed for an epic photo.

Instagram
Ride or Die

It doesn't matter how long these two are apart, they always make time to check in with each other and we are totally on board with all the run-ins that have happened over the past few years.

Instagram
Bestie Reunions

In March 2014, the duo reunited for dinner proving that they will always be partners, even if they aren't acting alongside one another anymore.

