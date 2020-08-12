Joey King Deleted Her Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi—But It's Not What You Think

Joey King kissed and told on her former co-star...but then took it back.

In early August, her Kissing Both 2 co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi was asked in an interview with Variety to talk about the new sequel's ending. However, the question hit a bit of a snag when Elordi responded with, "I haven't seen it. You've seen more than I have. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I haven't."

In response, King called him out in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "Jacob watched it. He's capping [lying]." However, fans were left to wonder why exactly the star took down her tweet. Naturally, regret or making amends between exes seemed like fitting explanations. However, as King newly revealed in an interview with Howard Stern, that wasn't the case at all.

"I heard the term 'capping' on like TikTok and Twitter and Instagram and through friends, and I was like, 'I guess this is the new thing,'" she explained. "Apparently, it's not. It's something that I should not have used as a white person. I took it down…Two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that's why I deleted it. People thought it was because I was like, 'Oh, no. I shouldn't have said that about him.'"