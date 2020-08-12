Anna FarisGwen StefaniMeghan & HarrisPhotosVideos

Orlando Bloom Hopes His and Katy Perry's Daughter Will Be a Total "Daddy's Girl"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a daughter. During an interview on The Tonight Show, the actor shared why he hopes the child is a "daddy's girl."

It won't be long before Orlando Bloom is a father of two. 

The 43-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and spoke about how he and Katy Perry are preparing to welcome a baby girl

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said. "I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy's girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there."

Jimmy Fallon—who is the dad to two daughters, 7-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Franny—reassured him "it's the best thing in the world."

"It really is love at first sight and then just doesn't end," the late-night host said. 

Perry spoke about Bloom's level of excitement during a June interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy.

"I think he's really excited for a little girl," the 35-year-old singer said. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."

Bloom is also the proud parent to a 9-year-old son named Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And while the child is already a big brother to 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles, who Kerr shares with husband Evan Spiegel, it looks like he's looking forward to having another sibling.

"He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister," Bloom said. "So, he's excited, too. So, it's an exciting time."

Watch the video to see Bloom's interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

