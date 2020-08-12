We're Just Trying to Understand What's Going on With The Bachelorette This Season

We here at E! News love a surprise, but we also like to know exactly what is going on, especially when it comes to our favorite reality franchises.

So you can imagine the confusion and stress we have been experiencing as we've monitored the situation over at The Bachelorette, which is currently filming within a quarantined bubble at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, Calif. Things started out fairly standard, as far as filming a TV show in a global pandemic is concerned.

Clare Crawley, Chris Harrison, the contestants and the crew of The Bachelorette began quarantining at the resort, with frequent temperature checks and coronavirus tests designed to make sure that absolutely no infected person was present when filming began. The first night of filming was July 18, and show creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that the first rose ceremony was "super emotional and—of course—dramatic!"

Then, all hell appeared to break loose.