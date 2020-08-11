Victor Cruz Opens Up on Parenting & Raising His Daughter to Be a Proud Afro-Latina

Dad: the most important job of all.

Victor Cruz is on the cover of Parents Latina's August/September cover, but the former NFL star and E! correspondent isn't alone—he's joined by his 8-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

The former Giants wide receiver detailed his parenting priorities in a Q&A with the magazine, most of which simply aim to keep Kennedy grounded.

"We live 17 minutes from my old neighborhood of Paterson [New Jersey], so I take Kennedy around there often and show her where I came from: 'This is how Daddy grew up. This was my house. I used to go to school here,'" Victor said. "By explaining that journey to her, I can help her understand that we've come a long way. It's her job now to take it further."

The father and daughter also do things like volunteer. Last November, they worked at a homeless shelter in Paterson during Thanksgiving—something he plans on making a yearly tradition so Kennedy "can see how important it is to take care of our communities."