Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actors of 2020 Revealed: Find Out Who Leads the List

When it comest to the paychecks in Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reigns supreme.

For the second year in a row, the action star has topped Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid actors. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the magazine revealed its ranking for 2020, which also included the likes of Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and many more famous leading men.

However, while Johnson leads the pack this year with a whopping $87.5 million in earnings, he dipped slightly below last year's estimated earnings of $89.4 million. In the words of Ariana Grande, though, we doubt the actor has any tears left to cry over what is still quite a massive total. Forbes noted its estimates for the actors' earnings were based on a variety of resources, are pretax and cover the time period between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020.

As mentioned, Johnson was not the only male star to rake in millions over the last year. To find out who else made the cut on Forbes' list—and with how much—keep scrolling!