Morgan Stewart Shares Pregnancy Details & How She Kept Her Baby News a Secret

Spilling all the baby details.

Morgan Stewart and her fiancé Jordan McGraw announced that they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl, on Monday with an Instagram post that took many of her followers, as well as her Daily Pop co-hosts, by surprise.

Why? Morgan had been hiding the news—even when doing so felt impossible!

"First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret," she told Erin Lim and Nina Parker on Tuesday's Daily Pop. "Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."

Oddly enough, it was her terrible morning sickness that helped her keep quiet for so long: "I was so sick that I couldn't talk a lot."

Oftentimes, she'd even be battling the urge to throw up while filming Daily Pop and Nightly Pop. And while you couldn't necessarily tell in the moment, looking back, there were certainly signs that something was up, as shown by the montage of clips pulled together by E!