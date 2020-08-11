Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's "Disappointing" Split

Maya Vander is pulling back the curtains.

The Selling Sunset star and real estate agent opened up about the latest season of the hit Netflix show in a candid conversation with podcast host David Yontef.

Maya, who is a fan-favorite on the reality TV series, gave fans another reason to love her. Why, you ask? During her Behind the Velvet Rope interview, the mom of two touched on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's shocking divorce, Christine Quinn's larger-than-life personality and so much more.

Like the rest of the world, Maya said she was truly taken aback to learn about Chrishell and Justin's split.

"I met him only twice and at the office once when we were filming before everything happened and you know, they seem like such a sweet couple," Maya explained. "So it was really, for me personally, it was really disappointing to hear what happened because they were so good together."