The Fresh Prince Is Being Rebooted: See the Original Cast Then and Now

Good news: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming back as a drama!

Better news: You can still watch old Fresh Prince episodes whenever you want!

The full series is streaming on HBO Max, meaning you can pop in on the Banks family at any time to relive one of the most iconic shows of the early '90s. While the new series won't star any of the original cast, Will Smith is producing, and the show is based on a fan-made trailer that reimagined the sitcom into a gritty high school drama. Smith loved the trailer so much that he helped turn it into a real show—one that can both address some new sides of the story while paying homage to the show many of us grew up loving.

While we wait to find out exactly what to expect from the new series (and which streaming site it ends up calling home), let's take a trip down memory lane to keep up with the original cast.