Camp Rock Cast: Then & Now

Grab a mic and a hat. Follow me if you can. Hurry! Let's go!

Attention campers, welcome back to Camp Rock as we celebrate the 27th birthday of Alyson Stoner, one of the stars of the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie.

Starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Camp Rock was one of the network's biggest hits, spawning a sequel, attracting 8.9 million viewers and it still ranks as the third highest-rated DCOM to this day.

After the TV movie's premiere, its four main stars all went on to land their own successful Disney Channel series, with many of their co-stars remaining within the Mouse House as well after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam debuted in 2010.

In honor of Stoner's special day, we thought it would be fun to check in on all of the movie's cast members and what they've been up to since following their dreams and finding their voices at the coolest music camp.