Exclusive

Would Gizelle Bryant Marry Ex-Husband Jamal Again? The RHOP Star Says...

The Real Housewives of Potomac star shares an update on her rekindled relationship with her ex and her thoughts on tying the knot a second time

Second time's the charm?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant surprised fans when she revealed last year that she's back together with her ex-husband and father of her three daughters Jamal Bryant (the two divorced over a decade ago following the megachurch pastor's infidelity). On the recent season five premiere of RHOP, Gizelle's kids Adore, Angel and Grace seemed less than thrilled about their parents dating again.

So have the Bravo star's children warmed up to the idea of them rekindling their romance?

"Yes, of course they have. That was like a year or so ago. We're doing great," Gizelle tells E! News of her relationship. "I mean it's a little tough in this pandemic because you can't get up and fly wherever you want to go and meet somebody. So it's been a little tough on us, but we're doing great."

Gizelle had a surprising answer when asked if she'd marry Jamal a second time if he were to propose again.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Cast Photos

"That is like the million dollar question," she laughed. "I mean, yes. I'm not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has gotta be right. Clearly I'm not getting married tomorrow. We have another wedding to go to. It's called The Dixons.

Gizelle's RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan, who reconciled on the show, have been toying with the idea of getting married again for some time, but Gizelle says she doesn't know when they will actually tie the knot.

"I don't know, but you know, Robyn has a ring on it, so I'm going to be pushing for that to happen sooner rather than later," the Bravolebrity says.
 
Gizelle added of her and Jamal's potential walk down the aisle, "There is no rush. I'm not going anywhere. Jamal's not going anywhere. We're just going to enjoy our time."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

