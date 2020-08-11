Rothy's Sold-Out Face Masks Are Back in Stock!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're familiar with the magic of Rothy's shoes, you definitely don't want to miss this: the brand's masks are back in stock after selling out twice, and there's new tie-dye styles to choose from!

Called "The Mask 1.0," Rothy's masks are knit using their signature fabric made from recycled plastic and 3D knitting technology. They're just as comfortable and durable as their shoes, with elastic straps that loop over your ears to ensure the mask sits close to your face and feels secure. They also have microfiber swatches on the inside of the mask for added comfort.

Available in packs of two, there are now four color combos available, including the new tie-dye options with a red or green burst. And they have a big celeb fan following: Joe Jonas, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Storm Reid, Zoey Deutch, Naomi Watts, Lucy Hale and more have been spotted out and about wearing them!

Even with a limit of three mask packs per order, Rothy's masks constantly sell out quickly, so make sure you grab 'em before they're gone! Shop below to get yours!