Kane Brown Says He Called the Police After Getting Lost on His Property

Kane Brown is sharing the "real story" of how he got lost in his "backyard."
The 26-year-old singer recounted the incident in a post published on Facebook, sharing he and his wife, Katelyn, recently moved to a new house and that they own 30 of the 3000 acres around them. After telling his wife he wanted to check out the property, Brown said he'd be back in 30 minutes and headed out with some friends.
"I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt," he recalled. "30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees."
The "Heaven" artist noted he left his phone in the back of his truck and claimed his friend's phone was down to seven percent in battery life.
"We used GPS to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can't drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn't about to leave them," Brown wrote. "So I called my last resort. Ryan Upchurch who lives in the area."
The fellow artist and his buddy found Brown and his friends. But as Brown explained, "now 3 turned into 5 of us lost."
"He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at," he continued. "My buddy's girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out."
The group decided to call the cops.
"The cops arrive and here [sic] the gun shots and think we are shooting at them," Brown wrote. "We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out."
He then concluded by writing, "That's the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better."
Upchurch also shed some light on the situation in a video posted to Instagram.
"OK, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown. Yeah, they're kinda funny," the 29-year-old singer said. "But here's the fact of the matter, man: You weren't there. I was there. Kane got lost in the woods, on property that he freshly just got to, doesn't really know that well. He goes out riding, gets lost, it gets dark, he can't find his way out."
Upchurch then explained he went to find Brown along with his brother and a few friends.
"We've never even been in our life," he continued. "I had to get GPS even to go to his house. We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how to, like, look for trails that have been recently ridden on and s--t like that. So, we found him."
However, Upchurch said they ran out of gas and cell phone service, too. As a result, they "got lost in the woods with him."
"When you're in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can't even see your hand in front of your face, and you're on thousands of acres that you've never even been on before, it's kind of hard to find your way out—just sayin'," he said. "It's obvious some of y'all never been lost in the woods before. But if you get dropped in thousands of acres blind as f--k in a place you ain't never been in before, probably gonna get lost."