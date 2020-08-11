Watch Gwen Stefani React After Dua Lipa Calls Blake Shelton Her "Husband"

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married? Not yet, but the "Cool" singer certainly likes the sound of it.

On Monday, Aug. 10, Gwen made a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat with guest host Dua Lipa. During their conversation, the "Physical" singer asked Gwen about her time in Oklahoma with her longtime love.

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Dua said as Gwen smiled. "Who else was with you? How was that?"

After taking a pause, Gwen replied, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

Realizing her mistake, Dua started laughing, and the superstars carried on with the conversation like total professionals. As Gwen later explained, she and her family all stayed on Blake's ranch right at the start of quarantine.

"We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down," the 50-year-old star said. "My brother was out with us...so his whole family came out. So it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, kids, and then her sister and then a friend."