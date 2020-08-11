Morgan StewartKatherine & Chris' BabyRoyalsPhotosVideos

Go Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's New $9.5 Million Home

Despite not knowing what their future holds, it appears Lori and Mossimo are looking forward to a fresh start with their two daughters.

Aug 11, 2020
Real EstateHouseHomeCouplesCelebritiesLori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have snagged a new home.

The couple, who is just weeks away from their Aug. 21 sentencing after pleading guilty for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, just bought a $9.5 million house.

According to Variety, the pair purchased a 12,000 sq. ft. mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. that's tucked away in the Ashley Ridge part of town.

Described as a "contemporary farmhouse masterpiece," Lori and Mossimo's new home boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a home gym, a movie theater, a spacious backyard with a pool and more.

Despite the price tag, the outlet noted that the estate was previously listed for $11.75 million last summer and was later cut to $10.55 million.

News of the couple's new property comes seven months after they put their Bel Air mansion on the market for $28 million. Variety reported the two sold it last month for $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen.

photos
Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli's Bel Air Mansion

Despite not knowing what their future holds, it appears Lori and Mossimo are looking forward to a fresh start with their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella Giannulli, 21.

Take a peek inside their new home in our gallery below!

MLS
Sitting Pretty

The mansion is described as a "contemporary farmhouse masterpiece," according to Variety. From the looks of this room, the description couldn't be more perfect.

MLS
Couch Potatoes

A place to sit back and relax. The marble slab fireplace and wood elements add extra charm to this room.

MLS
Catching Zzz's

An open-space bedroom that features a luxurious fireplace and relaxing views.

MLS
Food & Wine

Chef's kiss! This massive kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, cozy white cabinets, marble countertops and enough room to have a family cooking session.

MLS
Dinner Time

With a lavish kitchen comes an incredible dining area. Plus, this room is near a temperature-controlled wine closet. What more could you ask for!

MLS
Bath Time

The mansion features six bedrooms and a total of nine bathrooms, Variety reports. So take your pick and unwind with a bubble bath.

MLS
Hard at Work

The perfect room to have as a chic and stylish office space.

For updates on the couple's upcoming sentencing and college admissions scandal case, click here.

