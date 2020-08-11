Morgan StewartKatherine & Chris' BabyRoyalsPhotosVideos

This $39 Floral Maxi Dress Has 1,368 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Shop the breezy maxi that comes in 38 prints that reviewers are loving.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 11, 2020 10:00 AMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

During the dog days of summer, we want a flowy maxi dress to chill in. They can be pretty pricey, though. But we've found a reviewer-loved option on Amazon that you can't go wrong with. The VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dresses come in 38 different prints and ring up at only $39. You can wear them casually at home or dress them up with accessories for a special event.

Hear more about these amazing maxis below!

This $15 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 16,373 5-Star Amazon Reviews

VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress

These comfy maxis have short sleeves, a V-neckline and dainty buttons down the front. They also have a slit so you can walk freely.

$39
Amazon

Here's what reviewers have to say:

"Great buy! I wore it as a maternity dress for my baby shower and it looked beautiful. I've gotten a ton of compliments on it every time I wear it."

"It's an extremely comfortable dress, provides coverage from the sun while being very light and breezy, and I get compliments every time I wear it!"

"The fit is very flattering and very forgiving in the stomach area. Lightweight material and not at all see through!"

Up next, this $18 button tank has 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews and is a summer must-have.

