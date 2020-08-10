Casper Mattresses Are Totally Heaven Sent

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Four years ago, we went on the hunt for a new mattress. And after doing extensive research, we settled on a Casper.

But then we thought about it a while more, and debated it, and made a big mistake: we opted for a competitor brand.

Why would we do such a thing? Because we thought all online mattress-in-a-box companies were the same, and we figured it wouldn't make that big a difference to go with one that saved us a few hundred dollars. But after a few months of sleeping on the wannabe mattress, we realized the error of our ways... and felt it, courtesy of the aches and pains in our necks, shoulders and backs.

So when it came time to upgrade our mattress this year, we didn't make the same mistake twice. This time, we got a Casper Nova Hybrid. And even though we've only been sleeping on it for a few weeks, we're pretty sure this is what heaven feels like.