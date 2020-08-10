Why Zelda Williams Feels Like a "Roadside Memorial" on Dad Robin Williams' Death Anniversary

As the sixth anniversary of her famous father's death approaches, Zelda Williams has poignantly explained why you won't find her on Twitter on that challenging day.

Tuesday, Aug. 11. will mark six years without Robin Williams, iconic Hollywood star and beloved father. A day ahead of the anniversary, his only daughter, now 31 years old, took to social media with an important message to fans of her dad about the toll the day takes on her, not just as a daughter who has lost a father, but also as one of the remaining connections to a missed legend. As she described it, it can make her feel like a "roadside memorial."

"Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary," Zelda began in her note. "As always, I will not be here."



"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she elaborated. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."