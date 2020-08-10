Shop Jaw-Dropping Deals at Vince Camuto's Flash Sale

NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Enjoy up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 10, 2020 7:10 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for new clothes for work or a special event, look no further than the huge Vince Camuto flash sale going on at Nordstrom Rack right now. Both standard and plus size clothing is up to 75% off for the next three days as a part of this sale.

Below, shop our favorite Vince Camuto finds, from cocktail dresses to fall jackets. You won't believe some of these discounts.

Deals Under $50 at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Vince Camuto Shirred Front Long Sleeve Dress

You're not seeing things…this dress is actually only $15. It comes in blue or purple.

$118
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Neck Bow Tie Scuba Crepe Dress

Look classic and elegant in this dress with a neck tie. It's made of a scuba material.

$128
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Shimmer Cinched Long Sleeve Top

Add some glitz with this sparkly V-neck top. It also comes in three other colors.

$69
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Sequin Cocktail Dress

How stunning is the attention to detail on this cocktail dress? It has sequins all over.

$188
$141
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress

We're obsessed with the neckline and cobalt hue of this plus size dress. It's perfect for your next special event.

$208
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Animal Pattern Sweater Dress

Bring some sass to the office with this animal print sweater dress. It has a body-con style.

$148
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Belted Quilted Jacket

It's not too soon to invest in a fall jacket, and you're getting an amazing deal on this quilted one.

$220
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Ruffle Hem Body-Con Dress

This feminine dress has a V-neck and ruffly hem. Plus, check out the amazing deal you're getting.

$128
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Snake Print Smocked Long Sleeve Blouse

This blouse in an on-trend snakeskin print is perfect for the office. It has a ruffled mock-neck and a keyhole in the back.

$89
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Cold Shoulder D-Ring Strap Long Sleeve Top

How unique is this top? It has a cool cut-out at the shoulder with D-ring straps.

$69
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, the best deals on fall trends at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

