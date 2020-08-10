Kylie Jenner’s Family Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Epic Throwback Pics!

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love!

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, Aug. 10, and many of her family and friends have already taken to social media to commemorate the occasion.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, was among the first to wish her a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!" the momager wrote in an Instagram post. "Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy."

Kris continued, "You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy! You have the biggest heart and I'm beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy."

Aw! And to make the post even more special, Kris shared both new and old photos of the Kylie Cosmetics owner—some of the two of them when Kylie was just a small kid, others with family members like Kendall Jenner and Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster.