Peacock Announces Updates on MacGruber and More Shows

Peacock is bringing the laughs!
During Monday's virtual press tour, NBCUniversal's streaming service made a bevy of exciting new announcements about upcoming original comedy series.
Grammy Award-winning singer, Emmy nominee and Broadway star Sara Bareilles will star in Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's girl group show Girls5eva as Dawn, a former member of the short-lived '90s girl group who reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion after their one-hit-wonder song gets sampled by a young rapper.
Peacock also announced their original series MacGruber, inspired by Will Forte's hilarious Saturday Night Live character, has been ordered to series with eight half-hour episodes. The service additionally announced casting news for Rutherford Falls from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur (The Good Place), Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore, Happy Endings). The show follows a small town in upstate New York, the Native American reservation it borders and a local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Helms), who fights the moving of a historical statue.
Jana Schmieding (Blast) will star as Reagan Wells, Nathan's best friend since childhood, Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True) will play Terry Tarbell, the CEO of his tribe's mid-level casino, Jesse Leigh (Heathers) will star as Bobbie Yang, Nathan's non-binary teenage intern/executive assistant and Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek) will play Josh Cogan, a reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the goings-on in Rutherford Falls.
Scroll down for more info and announcements on Peacock's upcoming originals, including talk shows from the hilarious Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin!
