Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveal Their Newborn Baby's Sweet Name and Share First Photo

Welcome to the world, little Lyla Pratt!

After news broke of their baby's arrival, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirmed the birth of their first child together along with the newborn's special name.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the famous parents announced on their individual Instagram accounts along with a photo of the two stars' holding their infant's hand.

"We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," the action star added, followed by Bible verses.

The little one's name is particularly meaningful as Katherine's mother is famously Maria Shriver. While baby Lyla is the couple's first child, she joins older half-brother, Jack, Pratt's 7-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The baby's birth comes less than four months since E! News confirmed the newlyweds were expecting their first child together, less than a year after they tied the knot in June 2019.