Tearful Heather Morris Reflects on Her and Naya Rivera's Impactful Glee Relationship

Heather Morris took to Instagram Sunday, Aug. 9 to share how she's been grieving the death of Naya Rivera and to look back at their time together on Glee.

The 33-year-old actress told her followers she's been "feeling very heavy" and having an "aching" in her heart to connect with them, as well as with "everybody who's been feeling a little lost, a little confused during this time." She then reflected on her character Brittany Pierce's relationship with Rivera's character Santana Lopez.

"I don't need to explain what the importance of Santana and Brittany's relationship was to all of you who are watching because most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life," Morris said. "Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self."

Rivera and Morris' onscreen romance was one of the first times viewers saw an openly lesbian high school couple on network TV—a notion that was not lost on either of them.

"We both knew how special that was," Morris continued. "I think she knew a little bit more than I did. I really felt it a lot later with all the messages and all the people reaching out. I knew the writers also knew that, as well. They were basically writing for the fans."