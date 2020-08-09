Brie Bella Shares Adorable Family Photo One Week After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Brie Bella is enjoying her family time.
On Saturday, August 8, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a sweet and special photo of her little ones. "Can't believe it's been a week already," the reality TV personality captioned her post.
In the adorable snap, Brie cradled her newborn son and posed next to her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Danielson. While the proud parent hid her baby boy's face from the camera and covered him with a blanket, she and her toddler were all smiles.
Brie's family photo comes a week after she announced the birth of her second child, whom she shares with her husband Daniel Bryan. "It's a BOY!!!," she captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, August 2. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"
The reality TV star revealed that her little one was born the day before, on August 1. In fact, Brie went into labor shortly after her twin sister Nikki Bella.
The siblings, who were pregnant at the time, nearly gave birth at the same time, too. Nikki welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.
"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the Total Bellas star wrote.
The Dancing With the Stars pro added, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love."
Fans of the E! stars might recall that the twins announced their pregnancies in January 2020. The two were over-the-moon excited to learn that they would go on their motherhood journey together.
"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki told People at the time. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."
"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" Nikki explained on social media. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"
Brie, on the other hand, said what everyone was thinking. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke," she shared. "We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"
Taking to Instagram, Brie expressed the same sentiments.
"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together," she wrote. "Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
Now that the Bella twins' babies are here, it's only a matter of time before they share more adorable family photos.