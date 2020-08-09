YouTube Star NikkieTutorials and Her Fiancé Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Their Netherlands Home

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, whose known as Nikkie Tutorials online, shared the news that she and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 8, the beauty influencer addressed the incident in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. In her message, Nikkie explained that she and Dylan were "attacked' in their Netherlands home.

"Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home," her statement read. "Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we're okay. Mentally it's a whole other story."

"I'm writing this message for now to let you know that we are 'okay' and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself," she closed.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the incident and if anything was taken from the couple's home.