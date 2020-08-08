Princess Eugenie Celebrates Sister Princess Beatrice's Birthday with a Candid Pre-Wedding Selfie

Princess Beatrice is ringing in her 32nd birthday with a few unforgettable tributes.
It's safe to say the royal member felt the love on Saturday, August 8, after receiving special shout outs from her famous family members, which included her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, mom, Sarah Ferguson, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea," Princess Eugenie captioned her Instagram post. "Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."
Along with her sweet post, the 30-year-old royal posted two pics to the 'Gram. In the first snapshot, the sisters showed off their pearly whites, glowing skin and casual outfits. The selfie was captured a day before Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The second image was a throwback of the siblings when they were toddlers. In it, the duo matched in adorable floral dresses and held their mom's hand.
Princess Beatrice's mom also shared an old photo of her baby girl to celebrate her big day. "Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life," Sarah wrote in an Instagram post. "You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum."
Queen Elizabeth shared the same sentiments in a sweet tribute. "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday," her message read.
Just last month, Princess Beatrice was showered with love after tying the knot to her Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple wed at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday, July 17.
Unlike most royal weddings, the bride and groom celebrated their nuptials a little differently. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of people got to celebrate their big day. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace shared. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."
Despite the small gathering, Princess Beatrice's wedding proved to be memorable.
Case in point? The bride dazzled in a vintage gown that was first worn by her grandmother in 1962. The 32-year-old's white satin gown featured a waterfall of diamonds, puffed organza sleeves and intricate embroidery.
However, that wasn't the only thing she borrowed from the queen. Princess Beatrice also used her grandmother's tiara to complete her look.
"Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen," the royal family revealed on Twitter. "The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."
The couple's nuptials also officially made Princess Beatrice a step-mom to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi.