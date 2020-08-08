Kanye West Dances with Daughter North, as Kim Kardashian Records the Sweet Moment

Kanye West is sharing his family moments.

The 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful took to Twitter on Friday, August 7, to share a candid video of him and his 7-year-old daughter North West. The two busted out their dance moves and recreated a viral video making the rounds online.

"IT'S FRI-YE-YE," Kanye captioned his post.

In the clip, which appeared to be recorded by Kim Kardashian, the father-daughter duo jumped out of a cart to show off their dancing skills. At one point, North asked her dad what day it was, and with a huge smile on his face, Kanye responded, "It's Friday then."

"Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers started to play with the two having a fun time. The SKIMS founder was enjoying the special moment as well, and could be heard laughing at her daughter and husband.

"Saint, go!" Kim said in the video, however, the couple's 4-year-old son didn't make a cameo.