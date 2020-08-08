Conor McGregor Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor went from boxing rings to boxing a ring...

The 32-year-old recently retired MMA fighter took to Instagram to share the sweet and special news that he's engaged to his longtime love, Dee Devlin.

"What a birthday, my future wife," Conor captioned his post, alongside a selfie with his bride-to-be. In the photo, the couple looked over-the-moon excited over their next chapter. Plus, Dee showed off her massive emerald-cut diamond ring.

The UFC World Champion's post was filled with sweet messages from his followers and friends. "Congratulations," Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented with heart-eyes emojis. Brittany Palmer responded, "Amazing!!! Congrats to you both."

George Lockhart replied with three fire emojis, "Congrats!!!!!"

As some fans know, Conor and Dee have been together for 12 years. The two began dating in 2008, just before the athlete skyrocketed to fame in the MMA world, and are now proud parents to two kids: 3-year-old Conor Jr. and 19-month-old daughter Croia.