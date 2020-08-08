Zoë Kravitz Criticizes Hulu for Its Lack Of Diversity After High Fidelity Cancellation

Zoë Kravitz hit all the right notes on Instagram.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hulu's High Fidelity television show wouldn't return for a second season. Zoë, who played the lead role and told the story through a female perspective, said goodbye to the series in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 5.

However, the 31-year-old star didn't hold back when Tessa Thompson commented on her farewell message. If anything, the High Fidelity lead called out Hulu for its lack of diversity.

"I will miss you alllllllllllll so much" Tessa wrote, to which Zoë replied, "@tessamaethompson it's cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait."

Zoë's followers reacted to her response with supportive messages. "I STAN THIS QUEEN," one user shared. Another chimed in, "SPEAK ON IT SIS."

One fan expressed, "This is why their decision was so nonsensical! Cancelling [sic] this show, taking away this nuanced portrayal of a woman of color ...one of their worst decision. Btw, where was the promo? I only found out about this show by stumbling upon an article online."