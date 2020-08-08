Teen Mom Star Chelsea Houska Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 4

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are thinking pink!

Just two days after the Teen Mom star announced her pregnancy, she returned to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 7 with some extra special news about her baby's sex. She's having a girl!

"Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!" Chelsea, 28, captioned the snapshot of her, Cole and their little ones launching a confetti cannon into the sky.

This marks Chelsea's fourth child. She's already the proud mom to daughter Aubree, 10, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind, as well as Watson, 3 and Layne, 1.

Chelsea's MTV co-star Kailyn Lowry, who recently gave birth to her own fourth bundle of joy, commented on her post, "YESSSSSSS." Cole wrote, "so in love!"