Buried in the Backyard's Season 3 Trailer Will Give You the Chills

You never expect to find a body in your own backyard.
Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard is returning for a third season Sept. 3 and the brand new episodes will explore police investigations sparked by discoveries made in backyards and other unexpected places.
To find out what those are, look no further. E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the season, and it's chilling to say the least.
Throughout the preview in the below clip, victims' family and friends and local law enforcement officials discuss different cases, all of which stemmed from the aforementioned discoveries made in not just backyards, but in the woods and house as well.
Snippets from emotional testimonies include, "There appears to be another shallow grave site found on the property," "How did she end up in the woods?" and "The husband goes down into the basement and he'd saw what he believed was a..."
We'll let you hear the last part for yourself.
In each case, it seems as though there are people desperately looking for answers to ultimately get justice.
After all, the shock of finding a loved one's deceased body is one thing, but what happens when the body is found buried too close to home?
"You feel very safe in your own backyard, but this particular story will tell you that it's not always that safe," one man says in the clip.
The premiere episode will look at Bonnie Gamboa and her newborn, who inexplicably vanish from their California home.
That is, until blood is discovered in their backyard and a grieving father's world is flipped upside down and scrutinized.
Investigators will race against the clock to bring this mother and child home before it's too late, but in an astonishing twist, an unexpected suspect and a motive built around deception and lies leaves investigators and family members stunned.
Tune into the season three premiere of Buried in the Backyard on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m., only on Oxygen!
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)