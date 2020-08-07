Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While melting in this heat, we're getting real excited for fall. And a fall shopping spree is just what the doctor ordered. Luckily, Nordstrom has some amazing deals on all the fall trends during their Anniversary Sale, happening now for Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors. The sale begins on August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.
If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But first: Check out the finds below that will put you in the fall spirit stat.
Madewell Disc Chain Necklace
How cool is this vintage-inspired chain with metal disks? Picture it paired with the perfect fall sweater.
BlankNYC Suede Miniskirt
This suede mini skirt is as fall-ready as it gets. Check out its sassy slit.
Tory Burch Carson Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag
We love the sporty stripes on this leather crossbody bag. Plus, the chain detail on its strap adds a touch of glam.
Alo High Waist Moto Leggings
Between the blue hue and mesh elements of these yoga pants, we're obsessed. Their moto style gives them an edge.
Rachel Parcell Velvet Trim Felted Wool Panama Hat
This burgundy Panama hat is begging to worn on a crisp fall day. Its velvet band is the perfect final touch.
Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie
Between the chunky heel and T-logo wrap on the ankle, we're obsessed with these booties. They come in brown too.
Topshop Glen Plaid Double Breasted Blazer
You know its fall when everyone starts whipping out their plaid blazers. This relatively affordable option has an on-trend oversize fit.
Madewell Nine-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans
We're obsessed with the buttons on these skinnies. They also have special pockets that hold you in.
Bobbi Brown Full Size Crushed Lip Duo
Don't stress about putting together the perfect fall lip combo by simply picking up this set that does the work for you. It comes with a Crushed Lipstick in Sazan and a Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss in Free Spirit.
Voluspa Maison Blanc Macaron Maison Metallo Two-Wick Candle
This sweet candle scent has notes of vanilla, powdered sugar and, of course, macarons.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Diamond Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets are the coziest for fall, and this one has some sweet tassels. The diamond print is perfect for the season.
