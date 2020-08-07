These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Activewear Deals Have Our Hearts Racing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The clock is ticking on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's official launch... but if you're a top-tier cardmember, you can shop it now! There's some amazing deals on activewear you won't want to miss, so we recommend adding these items to your cart ASAP.
Need joggers for running around town, a tank that'll keep you cool while you're breaking a sweat, or fashion-forward moto leggings that never seem to stay in stock long enough for you to get 'em? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has all this and more, including great deals on sneakers.
So make sure you grab these goodies and more below before they go (and if you're not a cardmember, you can still sign up today)! Remember: the sale opens to all cardmembers on August 13th, and to the entire public on August 19th. Get your shopping list ready!
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
These slim-cut joggers are lightweight and super comfortable, with an elastic drawstring waist and a hidden zip pocket at the front, so you can stash cards and keys when you're on the run. Plus, they were made in a factory that supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion and gender equality.
Alo New Moon Tank
From your first downward dog all the way through to your final savasana, this breezy tank will flow with you thanks to a lightweight blend of cotton, polyester and rayon. It has a scoop neck and roomy arm holes, so no worries about clinginess when things heat up. Get it in one of three colors (but we love this Orchid shade).
Zella Restore Soft Longline Bra
Hold the girls in place with this comfy low-impact bra, made of partially recycled brushed jersey. It has a scoop neck, shelf bra, and a slightly low-cut back with latticework detail for a little extra oomph. It comes in one of two colors, making for a fabulously stylish addition to your studio-wear wardrobe.
Alo High Waist Moto Leggings
These High Waist Moto Leggings are an Alo bestseller, so grab 'em on sale while you can! They're made of a breathable nylon/spandex blend with polyester/spandex contrasting panels, and breathable mesh vents to help keep you cool. And not only is the high waistline super flattering, but smooth flatlock seaming ensures your skin won't be irritated when you pick up the pace of your flow.
Beyond Yoga Never Been Hoodie
Cool down in this lightweight cotton hoodie, perfect for wearing after your workout (or, if we're being real, lounging around on the couch). It's machine washable and comes in three colors: this Nocturnal Navy Heather, Heather Gray, or Desert Berry Heather.
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings
Look sleek and chic in these high-waist leggings, with a flattering crossover waist to accent your midsection. They're made with a sparkly metallic fabric crafted of a nylon/spandex blend, making them super stylish and ultra-breathable while you're breaking a sweat. Just make sure to wash them inside out to preserve that metallic sheen.
Adidas Originals x Daniëlle Cathari Crop Track Jacket
Made of 100% recycled polyester, this iconic '00s crop jacket has returned with asymmetrical lines and signature snaps for an update on the original. The result of a collaboration with rising design star Daniëlle Cathari, it also features a front zip closure and zip pockets, so your essentials are safe while you're running around looking fabulous.
