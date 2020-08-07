Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Split: Revisit the Longest and Shortest Bachelor Nation Relationships

It looks like it's over for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen.

A source told E! News exclusively The Bachelorette stars have split. The news came almost three months after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Breakup rumors spread after Garrett shared his social media support for the "Thin Blue Line," a pro-police symbol associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, and Becca noted she didn't align or agree with the post, calling it "tone-deaf."

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast almost two weeks after Garrett published the post. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through, and discuss and do work on at home at this time, and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

Fans also noticed the two haven't been engaging as much on social media. In fact, some Reddit sleuths claimed Garrett deleted his "Becca Spills" highlight reel on Instagram.