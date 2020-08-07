Kristen Wiig Reflects on "Isolating" IVF Journey and Fertility Struggle

Kristen Wiig is eight months into the role of a lifetime: motherhood.

In January, the Bridesmaids actress and fiancé Avi Rothman quietly welcomed twins via surrogate. While the private pair initially managed to keep their kids out of the public eye, that all changed in late spring when Wiig and Rothman were photographed out with their newborn babies. Now, in a rare interview about her personal life, Wiig has opened up about her journey to motherhood.

"We've sort of been quarantining since January because of the babies. We're nesting, and we're tired," Wiig recently shared with InStyle. "Having two 9-month-olds is a lot! But they're growing, and I can't wait to see them every morning. It's not all just lying around and smiling at babies, though. It's overwhelming to think about everyone else who's struggling, and it's hard to be good knowing that."

Wiig went on to describe her journey as a "very long road" that included IVF.