Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop "WAP" Music Video: See All the Star-Studded Cameos

Cardi B is back.

The 27-year-old rapper dropped her new single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Aug. 7. The song marked the Grammy winner's first release since her 2019 hit "Press."

But that's not all. Cardi also dropped a corresponding music video. The four-minute film directed by Colin Tilley showed the "Bodak Yellow" artist walking through a mansion with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper. The house was filled with tigers, figures of breasts and butts and a few of their famous friends. That's right! Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana all made cameos in the star-studded video.

So, how did this collaboration come to be? During an interview with SiriusXM's Swaggy Sie, Cardi said she and Megan connected through their stylists and later hung out. "She's mad funny," Cardi said. "She's so bubbly. She's, like, quirky like me. She smiles, like, a lot like me."