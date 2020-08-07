Michelle Obama Has the Comforting Message You Need After Sharing Struggle With "Low-Grade Depression"

Michelle Obama doesn't want you to worry about her.
The former first lady spurred concern from supporters this week after mentioning in a new episode of her eponymous podcast that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" as a result of these historic times.
However, a day later, she addressed the worry about her head on with a message directly to fans via social media. "I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week's podcast. First things first—I'm doing just fine," she assured on Instagram. "There's no reason to worry about me."
As Obama elaborated, her concern is with frontline workers, Black Lives Matter activists and families making decisions about school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I'm thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds," she explained. "I'm thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I'm thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."
Obama also took a moment to comfort anyone who is struggling with how things are presently—because times are indeed hard.
"The idea that what this country is going through shouldn't have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn't feel real to me," she wrote. "So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you're feeling."
"I hope you're listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that's coming at us," Obama encouraged, "and what you might be able to do about it."
As the public figure concluded, Obama left readers with one last suggestion. "And to all of you who've reached out—thank you," she said. "I hope you're also reaching out to all those you're closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a video chat. Don't be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all."
In her most recent podcast episode on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Obama explained to journalist Michele Norris how she has gone through "those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels where you just don't feel yourself" during this pandemic. While discussing their current routines, she noted that there has been "a week or so" where "I had to surrender to that and not be so hard on myself" and not do her usual workout.
"These are not...fulfilling times spiritually, so I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," she shared, "not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting. So, I've had to kind of give myself that—those days, those moments."