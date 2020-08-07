Watch Jennifer Garner's Award-Worthy Etiquette Lesson for Her Daughter's 5th Grade Class

While Jennifer Garner has had many incredible roles in her lifetime, she really nailed her latest job as a fifth grade room mom.

The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 6, to post the ultimate throwback video from a Zoom performance in May. As the actress explained to her social media followers, her daughter's teacher asked her to be a room mom, which she gladly accepted. The teacher went on to ask Garner if she could teach the class about "Genteel Refinement" in order to "close out their unit on Colonial history."

When the 48-year-old star responded with a "heck yeah," the teacher pointed out the lesson would be on Zoom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So, what did Garner do? She got dressed for the part of course, going all out for the etiquette lesson, even wearing a bonnet for the role.

In the video lesson, Garner—who shares kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—showed the class how to use a hand fan.